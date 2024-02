| Poonam Pandey Fakes Her Death Heres How Netizens React To The News

Poonam Pandey fakes her demise; here’s how memes trend after the news

Tweeple went berserk over her death news.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 3 February 2024, 01:52 PM

Hyderabad: Actress Poonam Pandey, who claimed to have died yesterday due to cervical cancer, has now released a video saying, “I’m alive.” No sooner the news broke out, social media platforms including X(formerly Twitter) and Instagram, was flooded with memes. Tweeple went berserk over her death news. However, In a video published on her Instagram account, the erotic actress was seen spreading awareness on cervical cancer, urged women to get tested and vaccinated for HPV(Human Papilloma Virus).

Here are some of the memes that were trending on Poonam Pandey

If something happens to Poonam Pandey in Real Public and doctor: #PoonamPandey pic.twitter.com/WfX9aB6W08 — Simple man (@ArbazAh87590755) February 3, 2024

Bad PR stunt by Poonam Pandey and her team.#PoonamPandey pic.twitter.com/3aXoqIP3Fe — Anu – Proud Indian (@ProudIndian2222) February 3, 2024

Bad PR stunt by Poonam Pandey and her team.#PoonamPandey pic.twitter.com/3aXoqIP3Fe — Anu – Proud Indian (@ProudIndian2222) February 3, 2024

Poonam pandey reading her Instagram comment section💀☠️ #PoonamPandey pic.twitter.com/CAJuDHrAdv — GEMS OF MEMES (@ursgoodwisher) February 3, 2024