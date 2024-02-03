Watch: Poonam Pandey says she’s alive, appears in Instagram video

Pandey expressed her desire to raise "vital awareness" about the disease and ensure that every woman is well-informed about the necessary precautions

By PTI Updated On - 3 February 2024, 12:56 PM

Mumbai: Poonam Pandey on Saturday made an appearance on social media and said she is “alive”, a day after there were reports that the actor had died of cervical cancer.

“I feel compelled to share something significant with you all – I am here, alive. Cervical Cancer didn’t claim me, but tragically, it has claimed the lives of thousands of women who stemmed from a lack of knowledge on how to tackle this disease,” the 32-year-old actor posted on Instagram alongside a video.

Pandey said she wants to spread “critical awareness” about the disease and ensure every woman is informed about the steps to take.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HAUTERRFLY | A Fork Media Group Co. (@hauterrfly)

“Together, let’s strive to put an end to the devastating impact of the disease and bring #DeathToCervicalCancer,” she wrote.

On Friday, the actor’s team made the shock announcement that Pandey passed away after a battle with cervical cancer but there was no confirmation of the death of the model, influencer and sometime actor known for her bold statements and appearances.