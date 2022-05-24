Popularise women’s safety laws: TSWC Chairperson tells officials, NGOs

Published Date - 07:01 PM, Tue - 24 May 22

Telangana State Women’s Commission Chairperson Vakiti Sunitha Laxma Reddy was speaking at a seminat at Bhongir on Tuesday.

Yadadri-Bhongir: Telangana State Women’s Commission Chairperson Vakiti Sunitha Laxma Reddy on Tuesday underlined the need for strict implementation of laws brought for safety and security of the women.

Speaking at a seminar on the topic “Women’s Rights-Empowerment” here, Sunitha Laxma Reddy said that Women’s Commission had the responsibility to protect the rights of the women, which have envisaged by Constitution of India and the laws. The Commission would file the cases suo moto on the incidents of harassment against women. It has also powers to inspect the educational institutions, work places and hostels, he added.

She said that the voluntary organisations and women’s organisations should also sensitise the women on the laws meant for their safety. At the same time, awareness should be created in the men also to make their familiar about the punishments in the crime against the women, she opined. She blamed the gender inequality for separation of the couple on pretty reasons. Dowary harassment act, child marriages prevention act, Nirbhaya act and POCSO act have aimed at creating social security in addition to check the crime against them.

She reminded that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has taken up several schemes for welfare of the women and end dfiscrimination towards them. Kalyana Lakshmi, Shadi Mubarak, KCR Kits have changed the attitude of the society towards girl child. She asked the women to contact SHE teams or Sakshi centre, if they faced any sort of harassment. Later, she has also inspected Sakhi centre and hostel of ITI(girls) at Bhongir. The district collector Pamela Sathpathi, the commission secretary Krishnaveni, members of women’s organisations, AASHA workers and angandwadi workers were also attended the seminar.

