AP: Women’s Commission issues notice to Pawan Kalyan

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:48 PM, Sat - 22 October 22

File Photo

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission on Saturday issued notice to actor and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan for his allegedly disparaging remarks against women.

Taking a serious view of his comments that one could marry thrice through divorce and paying alimony, Commission Chairperson Vasireddi Padma wondered what safety did women have if spouses got rid of them on payment of alimony in crores, lakhs or thousands according to their financial status.

Stating that already several women had complained to her on the issue and expressed concern that Pawan Kalyan‘s utterings humiliated women and put their safety in jeopardy, she took strong exception to the word `stapne’ referring to women and demanded the actor to withdraw his remarks and tender an apology immediately.