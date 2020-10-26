Poster release marks Raveena Tandon’s birthday

Makers of ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ introduce the actor’s character Ramika Sen on the occasion

The makers of second instalment of superhit action flick KGF, on Monday marked actor Raveena Tandon’s birthday by revealing the poster of her character from the film.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the first look of the actor who turned 46. The character poster of KGF: Chapter 2, sees Tandon dressed in a red-coloured sari as she is seated in a parliament house.

The Shool, actor will be portraying the role of Ramika Sen in the film. “RAVEENA TANDON FIRST LOOK #KGF2… On #RaveenaTandon’s birthday today, Team #KGFChapter2 unveil her look… #KGFChapter2: #RamikaSen,” Adarsh tweeted.

The Prashanth Neel directorial stars Sanjay Dutt, Yash, and Srinidhi Shetty besides Raveena Tandon.