Postgraduate studies portray dismal picture

But when it came to admissions, only 34,954 candidates took part in certificate verification and 20,519 students finally got admissions.

By Yuvraj Akula Published Date - 16 May 2024, 11:40 PM

Hyderabad: The allure of postgraduate education seems to be diminishing among students. Admissions to the postgraduate courses depict a concerning trend with more than 56 per cent of the seats remaining unclaimed during the present academic year i.e., 2023-24.

The statistics of the Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) 2023 show that 20,519 seats (43.46 per cent) were filled out of a total intake of 47,211 in 51 programmes offered by eight universities, including Osmania, Kakatiya and Telangana Universities. A large number of students not only from Telangana but also from other States registered, appeared and qualified in exams.

However, several of them shied away from taking admission in the higher educational institutions. The CPGET 2023 had 59,665 candidates appearing and 56,852 qualifying.

Except for a few programmes in sciences, other courses have enrolment less than 50 per cent. For MCom, which usually has high demand among students, a mere 26.18 per cent seats were filled out while only 29.24 per cent seats were claimed by students in MSc mathematics.

The statistics paint a grim picture of the postgraduate education in the State universities. This despite universities like Osmania opening up its PG programmes for students from various educational backgrounds. Unlike earlier, the universities have rolled out admissions to social sciences and arts programmes — Telugu and English for any undergraduate degree holder via the CPGET.

The higher education department officials attributed low PG admissions to dwindling interest among students to pursue academics in the affiliated colleges.

They said most students want to study in the campus and constituent colleges particularly of the Osmania University only. “Some students enrol in PG programmes such as political science, public administration and journalism just to avail facilities in the campus for their competitive examination preparation,” an OU official said.

According to officials, students were keen on pursuing MBA and MCA programmes rather than taking up conventional PG programmes in the universities.

Those students who completed BCom were opting for jobs rather than going for higher education. “Nearly 25 colleges have been dropped from the admission process as they recorded less than 10 enrolments, which is not viable for colleges,” a senior official said.