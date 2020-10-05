Power Bill: Electricity staff hold pan-India protest

National Coordination Committee seeks support of States, UTs opposing privatisation of power distribution

By | Published: 8:21 pm

Hyderabad: Power sector employees and engineers under the aegis of the National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees and Engineers (NCCOEEE) held protest demonstrations and meetings across the country against the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and privatisation of electricity distribution in Union Territories on Monday.

The leaders of Coordination Committee of Telangana said that more than 1.5 million power sector employees participated in protest meetings and demonstrations. They warned that power employees will be forced to resort to direct action if the Central government tries to rush Electricity (Amendment) Bill, in the ensuing session of parliament.

“After strong protest of eleven States and two Union Territories during power Ministers conference held on July 3, Union Power Minister R K Singh committed to place a modified draft of the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2020 before Parliament but the government has not placed any new amended draft on public domain and is going ahead with its plan of privatisation of power distribution wing of Union Territories,” the statement said.

The Coordination Committee has appealed to all the Chief Ministers of 11 States and 2 Union Territories that opposed the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2020 seeking their continued support in the struggle to keep access to electricity for all at an affordable cost.

In Telangana, protests were held at Hyderabad, Warangal and all generating stations and several district headquarters. JAC leaders P Rathnakar Rao, N Padma Reddy, P Beesi Reddy, Kumara Chary, P Sadanandam addressed the protest meeting at Mint compound in Hyderabad.

