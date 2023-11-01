Power hungry Congress spreading false propaganda against KCR: Takkallapalli

Published Date - 06:42 PM, Wed - 1 November 23

The BRS leaders are speaking at a media conference at Nalgonda on Wednesday.

Nalgonda: BRS MLC Takkallapalli Ravinder Rao on Wednesday said power hungry Congress leaders were intentionally making false allegations against BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and his family members to tarnish their image ahead of the elections.

Along with Nalgonda MLA Kancherla Bhupal Reddy, Zilla Parishad chairman Banda Narender Reddy and Chada Kishan Reddy, the BRS MLC addressed a press conference here and strongly condemned the allegations made by the Congress leaders against the Chief Minister’s family.

He alleged that the Congress leaders were taking up false propaganda against the BRS government with an eye on votes and said the Congress leaders were levelling corruption allegations against the Chief Minister, who had ensured transparency in execution of development projects and implementation of welfare schemes. The development of Telangana was far better than of the States being ruled by the Congress and BJP, he added.

BRS Nalgonda candidate Kancherla Bhupal Reddy said the Chief Minister had laid special focus on development of Nalgonda after the people presented him victory with a majority of 23,500 votes in 2018. The Chief Minister had fulfilled all promises made to the people of Nalgonda in 2018.