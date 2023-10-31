Telangana’s schemes found nowhere else in country, says Vinod Kumar

Vinod Kumar said the NITI Aayog had given awards and rewards to the development and welfare schemes being implemented in Telangana

TS planning board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar addressing disabled persons in a meeting held in Vemulawada on Tuesday.

Rajanna-Sircilla: TS Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar said various development and welfare schemes that were being implemented in Telangana were not been implemented in any other State.

Participating in a mandal-level meeting of differently-abled persons along with Vemulawada BRS candidate Chalmeda Laxminarsimha Rao in Vemulawada town on Tuesday, Vinod Kumar said the NITI Aayog had given awards and rewards to the development and welfare schemes being implemented in Telangana.

Moreover, union ministers had also appreciated Telangana’s schemes in the Parliament as well as outside the House. However, the same ministers were criticizing the State government for the sake of politics, he said, adding that the people were watching everything.

Stating that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao would not go back on his promises, Vinod Kumar said the path for the welfare and development would be laid once the Chief Minister gave his word.

Besides 5.69 lakh Aasara pensions, a pension of Rs 3,116 for differently-abled persons had been enhanced to Rs 4,116. The BRS Government would further enhance this to Rs 6,116, he said.