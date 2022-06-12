PR commissioner A Sharath appointed as Sangareddy collector

A Sharat was appointed as Collector Sangareddy.

Hyderabad: Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Commissioner A Sharath has been transferred and posted as Sangareddy district collector, as part of a minor reshuffle of IAS officers. Sangareddy collector M Hanumantha Rao has been posted as the new director of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development department.

Nalgonda district collector Patil Prashant Jeevan has been appointed as Siddipet district collector relieving Hanumantha Rao from full additional charge (FAC) of the post. Nalgonda additional collector (Local Bodies) Rahul Sharma has been placed in FAC of the post, until further orders.

Jogulamba-Gadwal district additional collector (Local Bodies) Koya Sree Harsha has been placed in FAC of the district collector’s post, duly relieving Shaik Yasmeen Basha from FAC of the said post. Similarly, Kumrambheem-Asifabad additional collector (Local Bodies) Karnati Varun Reddy has been posted as the project officer of Utnoor ITDA, replacing Ankit who has been posted as project officer of Eturunagaram ITDA.

Chahat Bajpai who is waiting for posting, is posted as additional collector (Local Bodies) at Kumrambheem-Asifabad.