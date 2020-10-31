Prabhakar Rao incharge of TS Intelligence

Dr. T Prabhakar Rao is presently leading the SIB, an anti-Maoist wing of Telangana Intelligence wing

By | Published: 11:28 pm

Hyderabad: Chief of Operations (Intelligence) (SIB) Dr. T Prabhakar Rao will look after the work of IG Intelligence, Hyderabad till further orders as V Naveen Chand, who retired from service on Saturday on attaining superannuation, was relieved from the post of IG Intelligence.

Orders to this effect were issued here on Saturday. Rao is presently leading the SIB, an anti-Maoist wing of Telangana Intelligence wing.

