Prabhas shines in Taj Vivanta’s 17-run win over Radisson Blu at HRATS T20 Cricket Tournament

Batting first, Vivanta posted 174/7 in 20 overs, Prabhas top-scored with 52 runs. Later, despite Bhagat Rawat and Chandan Kumar's efforts with 49 and 43 runs respectively, Radisson could manage 157/8 at the end of the innings

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 March 2024, 11:30 PM

Batting first, Vivanta posted 174/7 in 20 overs, Prabhas top-scored with 52 runs. Later, despite Bhagat Rawat and Chandan Kumar's efforts with 49 and 43 runs respectively, Radisson could manage 157/8 at the end of the innings

Hyderabad: Prabhas Nayak smashed half-century in Taj Vivanta’s 17-run win over Radisson Blu Plaza in the Hotel & Restaurants Association of Telangana State (HRATS) T20 Cricket Tournament in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Batting first, Vivanta posted 174/7 in 20 overs, Prabhas top-scored with 52 runs. Later, despite Bhagat Rawat and Chandan Kumar’s efforts with 49 and 43 runs respectively, Radisson could manage 157/8 at the end of the innings. Md Azam picked up three wickets to hinder Radisson’s chase.

Also Read Sunder helps Ashoka to 7-wicket win over Hyatt Place in HRATS T20 Cricket Tournament

Brief Scores: Taj Vivanta 174/7 in 20 overs (Prabhas Nayak 52) bt Radisson Blu Plaza 157/8 in 20 overs (Bhagat Rawat 49, Chandan Kumar 43; Md Azam 3/23); Quality Inn Residency 155 in 19.2 overs (Soumya Biswal 35, B Deepak 3/28, Manoj Padmanabhan 4/25) bt ITC Kohenur 141/7 in 20 overs (Sajal Maheshwary 46, Bishal Roy 33; Soumya biswal 3/21).