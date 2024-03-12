| Sunder Helps Ashoka To 7 Wicket Win Over Hyatt Place In Hrats T20 Cricket Tournament

Sunder helps Ashoka to 7-wicket win over Hyatt Place in HRATS T20 Cricket Tournament

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12 March 2024, 11:49 PM

Hyderabad: Shyam Sunder Reddy shone with the ball to pick up 4 wickets to help BW Ashoka to a 7-wicket win over Hyatt Place in the Hotel & Restaurants Association of Telangana State (HRATS) T20 Cricket Tournament in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Sunder’s brilliant bowling effort led to Hyatt Place bundle out for 112 in 18.4 overs. In reply, BW Ashoka reached home in 14.4 overs, Md Shahid top-scored with 30 runs.

Brief Scores: Hyatt Place 112 in 18.4 overs (Mousam 21; Shyam Sunder Reddy 4/16, B Debbarma 2/12) lost to BW Ashoka 113/3 in 14.4 overs (Md Shahid Ali 30; Mousam 2/23); Novotel HICC 165/8 in 20 overs (Pappu Das 48, Rajesh 30 no; Rajasekhar 2/27, C Rohan 2/33) bt The Park 82 in 13.2 overs (Joy 23; C Rohan 18; Pradeep Rana 4/15).