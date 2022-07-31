Pradham Dental’s CMD Dr Ashok Chandra Bags ‘Outstanding Dentist of The Year-2022’ at Business Mint 31st Edition Nationwide Awards

That’s why many patients prefer the top best dental clinics in Hyderabad – Pradham Dental, which have been awarded regularly in recognition of the quality work it delivers and the patient satisfaction they achieve.

Well, going into details now, Pradham Dental’s CMD Dr. Ashok Chandra has been awarded as the ‘Outstanding Dentist of the Year – 2022’ at the Business Mint 31st Edition Nationwide Awards. This award ceremony was organised by the name “Nation Wide Awards 2022”, which was held at Mercedes Ben Silver Star Showroom Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.

Pradham Dental’s consistent efforts (and success) in elevating its experience level for patients had impressed the judges during the stringent judging process of the Business Mint 31st Edition Nationwide Awards.

Speaking to the media on this occasion, Dr. Ashok Chandra stated, “We at Pradham Dental have always placed patients at the core of our practice and this award is an affirmation of the quality of service that we have provided to our patients. Let this prestigious award not just be a recognition of our efforts but also an inspiration for all of us here at Pradham Dental to constantly strive to be better.”

Dr. Ashok Chandra further added, “A true dedication to excellence runs through each and every staff member of our dental clinic. We will continue to provide our patients with the best possible dental experience, filled with genuine dental excellence. And we thank our patients, colleagues, team, and organiser for supporting us.”

About Dr. Ashok Chandra:

Dr. Ashok is a talented dental surgeon in Manikonda, Hyderabad and he ensures the highest standard of dental treatment with affordable pricing. He makes sure that Pradham Dental is a place where his patients’ oral health needs are kept a top priority. He is also known for his excellent communication with his patients, which makes him amenable to communicating their problems with utmost comfort.

About Pradham Dental:

Pradham Dental, one of the best dental clinics in Hyderabad, has an advanced solution for crooked, widespread, and crowded teeth. The clinic has introduced Invisalign treatment for its patients having alignment issues. With this, Pradham Dental has successfully become the first and only Diamond Invisalign provider in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Pradham Dental is best- known for its hygienic, modern facilities, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and maintaining high-quality in terms of services. With rich experience in dentistry, Pradham Dental offers some of the best dental care treatment in the Manikonda area, and nevertheless, to say, its friendly patient-centric approach is the cherry on the top to curate a perfect smile for patients.

About Business Mint 31st Edition Nationwide Awards: Nationwide Awards is India’s biggest privately organised awards showcasing innovative achievements with a bigger spark, which is influential in remaking the future of India organised by Business Mint.

The annual Business Mint awards are designed to honour people who have achieved amid a difficult global economy. This is a Nationwide Award Selecting, Recognising, Celebrating, and Promoting the Best Organisations and Professionals All Over the INDIA.