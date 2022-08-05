Pranay Pachauri takes a leaf from Robin Williams’ notebook

Published Date - 07:33 PM, Fri - 5 August 22

Hyderabad: Pranay Pachauri, who was recently seen in Amazon Prime’s legal drama ‘Guilty Minds’ will now be seen on the platform with yet another drama series named ‘Crash Course’. The story revolves around two coaching institutes of Kota, in which he is playing the role of a physics professor. Talking about his role, Pranay said, “This role is extremely close to my heart because I am a nerd and I share the same love for physics and science as my character.”

On bagging a role that is so close to his heart, the actor went an extra mile to prepare himself. Pranay said, “I took inspiration from one of my all-time favourite actors Robin Williams who played the character of a progressive teacher in ‘Dead Poets Society’. It is a cult film and I have lost count of how many times I must have watched it. I know these are huge names that I’m taking, but even if I manage to perform one per cent of what he came up with I would be grateful. Other than this, I drew inspiration from a certain professor. I hope he watches the series.”

He added, “What piqued my interest in physics, astronomy, and quantum mechanics are interesting videos by Carl Sagan, Neil deGrass Tyson, and professor, Michio Kaku. I got hooked on these videos and I kept watching them whenever I managed to find the time. They have such intriguing and interesting ways of teaching that I picked up notes from them on how to make science sound interesting. This was somewhere etched in my memory and I got to apply and practise that in my character for ‘Crash Course’. I drew from multiple sources to build my character Ashutosh Kumar.”

Pranay will also be seen in Hotstar’s revenge-based thriller ‘Karamyuddh’.