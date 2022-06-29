Prathul, Aadya bag top honours in TS U-7 Chess National Selection Tournament

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:10 AM, Wed - 29 June 22

ALL SMILES: Winners and runners-up with their trophies.

Hyderabad: Prathul Marreddy and Aadya Rupesh of Hyderabad bagged the top honours with five points from five rounds in boys and girls categories respectively at the Telangana State U-7 Boys and Girls Chess National Selection Tournament held in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Vutkuri Nihal and top seed Nidhish Shyamal settled for second and third places in the boys category while in the girls category, Srihitha P from Warangal and Vamshika Boga of Ranga Reddy emerged as first and second runner-up of the tournament. The top three players of the tournament in boys and girls will represent the Telangana State in the upcoming National U-7 Chess Tournament scheduled to be held in Rajasthan.

Team: Boys: 1 Prathul Marreddy, 2 Vutkuri Nihal, Vutkuri Nihal; Girls: 1 Aadya Rupesh, 2 Aadya Rupesh, 3 Vamshika Boga.