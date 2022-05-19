Preaching Buddhist ideology of peace via art

By Sarada Gayathri Published: Updated On - 02:09 PM, Thu - 19 May 22

Hyderabad: Art has always been a medium of expression of one’s thoughts and beliefs and artist Seshagiri Pamula also used the medium to his use to share his thoughts about principles of peace and togetherness from the learnings of Lord Buddha.

Having made over 32 paintings in the past five years, the artist shares that in the world of increasing violence and loss of humanity, he wants to send across a message of “Lord Buddha who gained wisdom on human beings’ increasing greed and developed ideologies on a peaceful standard of life”. “In today’s world, I see the same – increasing greed for things more than necessary and unhappiness despite having everything. So, I want to share a message of solidarity and peace through my paintings,” shares artist Seshagiri.

Now, the artist is exhibiting his paintings at the State Gallery of Art in Madhapur till May 22. The exhibition called ‘Face of Wisdom’ displays pictures of Lord Buddha with a peaceful expression.

For the paintings, the artist chose subtle colours like pastel green, white, blue, and brown as they denote the image of peace when observed. Also, the expressions of faces of Buddha might instantly take a person towards attaining their calm self.

The pictures are made with acrylic and oil paintings to give a smooth finish to the facial expressions of Lord Buddha, the artist shares.

Moreover, the artist, who has won several awards in the early stages of his career, now looks forward to completely dedicating his artistry to the stories of Lord Buddha. “As an artist I feel so privileged and also immensely happy to depict my reverence and regards towards the Buddha in the paintings. I would like to do more art works on the story of Lord Buddha and what the beings even in today’s world have to learn from the ideologies of the Buddha,” emphasises Seshagiri, who also works as a matte painting supervisor at Green Gold productions.