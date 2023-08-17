Preity Zinta recalls fond memories of Sussanne Khan

The actress talked about Sussanne Khan, and how she used to make 'best sandwiches'. Preity has recently celebrated the 20 years of the cult science fiction film Koi Mil Gaya

By IANS Published Date - 06:03 PM, Thu - 17 August 23

File Photo

New Delhi: Actress Preity G Zinta went down the memory lane and recalled a vivid memory from the shoot of ‘Koi…Mil Gaya’.

The actress talked about Sussanne Khan, and how she used to make ‘best sandwiches’. Preity has recently celebrated the 20 years of the cult science fiction film Koi Mil Gaya, starring Hrithik Roshan in the lead.

The movie which released in 2003, revolved around Rohit (Hrithik), a developmentally disabled man who contacts an extraterrestrial being (Jaadoo) with his late father Sanjay’s (Rakesh Roshan) computer.

The film follows his relationship with Nisha (Preity), Rohit’s friend, who falls in love with him. Reminiscing the memories from the shoot of the movie, Preity told IANS: “We were in Canada shooting for the songs, and Sussanne was also there. She would make the best sandwiches for us. She is a close friend of mine too. We would be sitting out there having these yummy sandwiches, we would stuff ourselves with these tasty treats. I am a big foodie, so that memory has me reminiscing.” Sussanne is the former wife of Hrithik Roshan. The couple got married in 2000 and ended their marriage in 2013.

Further elaborating on the memories, Preity said: “Besides that, I think the shot that made it to the trailer where I flipped my hair and looked back. I remember we were driving, and I was so sleepy as it was an early morning shoot. We were all in the bus and suddenly Rakesh Sir said to Ravi (DOP), ‘Isn’t this a beautiful shot? Take it.’ So that was really spontaneous as the shot made it to the trailer unexpectedly!” “That’s how films were made, and you know, it was part of being spontaneous. There were so many things, I remember being so tired sometimes, but always being happy, laughing and having fun.

It was truly about friendship because my friends were all there, and I was just working with my friends,” shared the ‘Soldier’ fame actress. Koi Mil Gaya was re-released in theatres on August 4. Directed and Produced by Rakesh Roshan, the flick starred Rekha, Johnny Lever, Rajat Bedi, Prem Chopra and child artists Hansika Motwani, Anuj Pandit Sharma in pivotal roles. On the work front, she was last seen in 2018 film Bhaiaji Superhit, which was an action comedy film starring Sunny Deol, Arshad Warsi, Ameesha Patel and Shreyas Talpade.

Also Read Preity Zinta shares her excitement as she bumps into Chris Gayle