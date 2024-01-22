‘Premalo’ trailer unveiled ahead of film’s January 26 release

Hyderabad: ‘Premalo’ is the upcoming film starring Chandu Koduri as the hero and Charishma Shreekhar as the leading lady. Produced under the banner of Dream Zone Pictures, the film is directed by Chandu Koduri himself. Produced by Rajesh Koduri, it will be released in theatres on January 26. The film’s trailer launch event was held on Monday in Hyderabad in the presence of Sivaji Raja.

Hero and director Chandu Koduri said, “I feel happy to be part of the film industry. I have been here for a long time and now I am going to come in front of the audience as a director with the movie ‘Premalo’. I’m so happy that Sivaji Raja released the trailer of this movie. He acted brilliantly in this film. The entire team worked very hard for this film.”

“Cinematographer Ram P Nandigam shot this movie very naturally. Editor Pavan Kalyan, who worked on ‘Major’ and ‘Writer Padmabhushan’, agreed to do work on our film. Dialogue writer Ravi has written excellent dialogues. Sandeep Kanugula gave nice music. The BGM is on another level,” he added.

“As a producer, my elder brother Rajesh not only invested money in this film but also worked hard as a manager. There is strength in the story and guts in the concept. That’s why I made this film. You don’t have to have a budget to harvest heavy emotions,” shared Chandu.

Stating that he has scripted a story which no one has attempted in Telugu cinema so far, Chandu said that films with content are always appreciated by movie lovers.

Actor Sivaji Raja said, “It feels sad to say that there is no anchor for the event. Kollywood’s T Rajender is a hero, an editor, and also a director. But, he never anchored any event. Chandu has done anchoring too! This is a new record. Our guru V Madhusudhan’s daughter Vani called me and told me to do this film. My shooting part was for three days. But looking at Chandu’s passion, I was committed to completing my part in just a day to control costs. Chandu’s hard work will be rewarded by this movie.”

The film also stars Madhusudan Rao, Srinivas Bogireddy, Mahaboob Basha, Prabhavathi Varma, Bus Stop Koteshwara Rao and Katam Reddy. The movie, being made under the banner of Dream Zone Pictures, is co-directed by Tirumala Kumar with Mohan Kadarampalli serving as the assistant director.