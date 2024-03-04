Premier League: Foden’s double leads City to comeback victory

Man City has now secured a Premier League double over rivals Man Utd for the sixth time, with half of these achieved under Guardiola (also in 2018/19 and 2021/22).

By IANS Updated On - 4 March 2024, 12:52 PM

Manchester: A Phil Foden double and Erling Haaland’s stoppage-time strike earned Manchester City a 3-1 turnaround victory over Manchester United to move a point behind leaders Liverpool in Premier League table.

The Pep Guardiola side are now unbeaten in their last 12 Premier League matches.

Man City have completed a Premier League double over rivals Man Utd for a sixth time – with half of these coming under Guardiola (also 2018/19 and 2021/22).

City had fallen behind to a thunderous Marcus Rashford goal on eight minutes – against the run of play – and spent the next 50 minutes or so trying to find a way past a resolute United back-line.

But Foden levelled on 56 minutes with a screamer into the top corner from 20 yards, then scored a delightful second ten minutes from the end of normal time.

Haaland then wrapped up victory with a clinical finish following excellent work by Rodrigo to make it 3-1 in added time.

Up next for City is a huge showdown at Anfield against title-rivals Liverpool on Sunday, while a second consecutive defeat leaves Man Utd 11 points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa.