Premier League: Arsenal crushes Newcastle, keeps pace with title rivals

With their margin of victory, they now boast the league's best goal difference and have scored just one goal fewer than Liverpool

By IANS Published Date - 25 February 2024, 12:31 PM

London: Arsenal claimed sixth straight win with impressive 4-1 victory over Newcastle United to keep pace with Liverpool and Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

Their margin of victory also means they have the best goal difference in the league and have only scored one fewer goal than Liverpool.

Arsenal produced a blistering start, scoring twice inside the opening 24 minutes. On 18 minutes Gabriel’s header from a corner was saved well by Karius, but Livramento kicked the loose ball against Sven Botman and it crossed the line before Karius was able to palm it away.

Six minutes later Kai Havertz scored for a second successive league match when he swept in Gabriel Martinelli’s low cross.

Arsenal were outstanding in the first half, suffocating Newcastle, who had only one touch in the Arsenal box and failed to register a shot in the opening 45 minutes for the first time since March 2014 against Southampton.

Havertz had a glorious opportunity to grab his second inside the opening 90 seconds of the second half when a flowing move put him through on goal but he somehow screwed his shot wide.

Newcastle were showing more threat and Isak had their best chance so far when put in on goal at an angle but David Raya did well to slow him down and Arsenal cleared. Anthony Gordon registered their first shot in the 49th minute, but it was straight at Raya.

But shortly after Eddie Howe had made two substitutions in an effort to find a goal back, Newcastle conceded a third. Bukayo Saka received the ball on the right edge of the area, cut in and then stepped back before curling the ball into the far corner.

Four minutes later it was 4-0 as Declan Rice’s inswinging corner was flicked in by Jakub Kiwior with a deflection off Lewis Miley.

Newcastle claimed a consolation goal as substitute Dan Burn marauded down the left and crossed for fellow sub Joe Willock to score a superb header against his former club.

After the loss Newcastle remain eighth with 37 points but have won only 11 points from their last 12 matches.