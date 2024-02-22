WPL 2024 Preview: Schedule, Teams, Key Players, Streaming Platforms | Women’s Premier League 2024

Thursday, Feb 22, 2024
The Women's Premier League (WPL) season starts on February 23 and will be held in Bengaluru and Delhi. The tournament features 20 league matches, two playoffs, and two knockout games.

Published Date - 22 February 2024, 03:23 PM
Hyderabad: The Women’s Premier League (WPL) season starts on February 23 and will be held in Bengaluru and Delhi. The tournament features 20 league matches, two playoffs, and two knockout games. Teams consist of 15–18 members, including six overseas players. Matches will be telecasted on Sports 18 and streamed on Jio.

