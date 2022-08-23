Premier League: Intense Manchester United outclass arch-rivals Liverpool with 2-1 win

Manchester [UK]: Manchester United showed the class and intensity they have been known for, with goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford powering the side to a 2-1 win against Liverpool in their Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Monday.

United had received a lot of criticism after a humiliating 4-0 loss to Brentford last weekend but responded back in style by beating Jurgen Klopp’s side to earn their first win of the season and their first win over their rivals since March 2018. This is also Erik Hen Tag’s first win as a manager for the club.

The club was so different in this match. Sancho gave his side the lead in the 16th minute of the match, he turned his left foot in the box and fired the ball past the goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea on the other hand had no saves to make in the first half as their rival side did not create a lot of chances for themselves.

At half-time, the scoreline read 1-0 in the favour of the hosts.

Manchester United kept their attacking intent going in the second half and a strike from Marcus Rashford doubled their lead.

But a goal from Mohamed Salah threatened to spoil United’s party in the 81st time, with the possibility of an equaliser lurking. But United defenders held their nerves and denied their rivals the equaliser to secure their first win of the season.

Following the match, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag told Sky Sports, “We can talk about tactical but it is all about attitude. There was communication and a fighting spirit. I wanted a different approach and a different attitude and that is what they brought on the pitch. It is only a start. We can play with much more composure and much more danger. Be a team and have a good spirit – and that is what we saw today.”

“It is not always about what I said. I said we have to act and not talk a lot and make sure you are a team and battle and be brave and give each other options. Sometimes strikers think they cannot do it because they have to save their energy for offensive actions. Nowadays it is a demand and that is what you saw. It makes me happy Rashford and Sancho scored the goals,” he added.

“I am happy with the performance but we have to bring it every game. Do not just bring it against Liverpool. Every Premier League game is difficult, we need to bring it to every game. It starts, once again, with the spirit,” he concluded.

On the other hand, Liverpool manager Klopp said, “It is obvious we are in a tricky situation injury-wise, we get through the week with 14-15 senior players available, we have to make sure none of them get injured because there is no real options left any more.” “Even with our situation, but playing a little bit better, if we were a little more convinced about what we do we should have won this game. I know it sounds ridiculous, but that is how I see it. They were really aggressive in the beginning, it was absolutely clear what would happen. Reality shows if we are really ready, and in the beginning, they were more aggressive than us, they hit the post and it was a hectic game.”

“Then they scored the goal, and we took over, and played the game we wanted to play, more or less. We were unlucky with situations, especially around set-pieces. I do not know how one ball didn’t go in, in a game like this against an opponent like United it would be very helpful if we could score in that moment and go in 1-1 at half-time,” he added.

“Conceding the second one does not help, and then we score ours and then it is a hectic game with a lot of interruptions – and not the result we wanted. Maybe they were [sharper], that is not right of course but when we calmed down we were there. We had an extreme number of shots for an away game at United, we should use more of these moments if we do that,” he concluded.

With this win, United are now at 14th position in the table with three points and a win in three matches. They will face Southampton next on Saturday.

On the other hand, Liverpool is at 16th position with two points and is yet to win a game. They will face Bournemouth on Saturday.