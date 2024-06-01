Preparations in full swing for counting of votes for Lok Sabha polls in Telangana

Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas said Section 144 has been imposed, and CCTV cameras have been set up at 34 counting centres across the State for round-the-clock surveillance.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 June 2024, 06:50 PM

Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj

Hyderabad: As the countdown begins for announcement of the Lok Sabha poll results, preparations are in full swing for the counting of votes across 17 parliamentary constituencies in Telangana on June 4. The entire counting process is expected to be completed by 3 pm.

The polling was held in Telangana as part of fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 13, along with the by-election to Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly constituency.

Elaborating on the arrangements at a press conference here on Saturday, Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas said Section 144 has been imposed, and CCTV cameras have been set up at 34 counting centres across the State for round-the-clock surveillance. Unauthorised persons are prohibited within 100 meters of the vote-counting hall.

The counting of postal ballots will commence at 8 am, followed by counting of votes polled through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) votes at 8.30 am onwards. The results are expected to trickle in after completion of each round.

About 2.17 lakh postal ballots have been polled which will be counted by around 1,600-1,700 dedicated staff in a separate counting hall in each parliamentary constituency. However, an additional counting hall each has been arranged for Chevella and Malkajgiri constituencies which had higher number of postal ballots.

“For EVM votes counting, the maximum number of rounds will be 24 in Choppadandi, Yakutpura, and Devarakonda Assembly segments. The lowest number of 13 rounds will take place in Armoor, Bhadrachalam, and Aswaraopet constituencies. The final results results are expected to be available by 3 pm,” the CEO said.

After the initial counting, there will be a count of VVPATs in five polling stations in each Assembly segment, choosen randomly. Around 10,000 staff will be working on the counting process across Telangana, along with 49 observers and 2,440 micro observers.

A three-tier security arrangements with around 12 companies of Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPF) along with the State police, have been made at the counting centres. Agents are required to arrive at their counting centres by 7 am on June 4, and will not be allowed to carry electronic devices like cell phones, inside the counting halls. Political parties have been asked to submit the list of counting agents by 3 pm on Saturday.

Vikas Raj stated that after the counting is completed, the EVMs will be placed in storage rooms for 45 days. He said the liquor shops will be closed on the day of counting and rallies will not be allowed. However, the police have been authorised to take a final decision on rallies, considering the local conditions.

Responding to a question, the CEO said the counting of votes for the Mahabubnagar Local Bodies constituency by-election will be held on Sunday, while the countig of votes for the Nalgonda-Khammam-Warangal Graduates constituency by-poll will be conducted on June 5.