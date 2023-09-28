President Droupadi Murmu extends greetings on Milad-un-Nabi

Droupadi Murmu extended warm greetings on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad Un Nabi and urged the citizens to move forward with harmony

By ANI Published Date - 10:15 AM, Thu - 28 September 23

New Delhi: President of India Droupadi Murmu extended warm greetings on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad Un Nabi and urged the citizens to move forward with harmony and brotherhood and work for the welfare of humanity.

President Droupadi Murmu took to X and wrote, “On the auspicious occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, I congratulate all the countrymen, especially the Muslim brothers and sisters. Today, on the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (S), let us all resolve to move forward with harmony and brotherhood and work for the welfare of humanity.”

Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi, also known as Mawlid or Eid-e-Milad, is celebrated with enthusiasm by Muslims across the world.

One of the most important parts of Eid Milad-un-Nabi is to celebrate the life of the Prophet and his teachings. Muslims celebrate the occasion by wearing new clothes, offering prayers, and exchanging gifts.