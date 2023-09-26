Lokesh meets Murmu with plea to save democracy in AP

He met her here on Tuesdy along with TDP MPs Kesineni Nandi, Galla Jayadev, K. Rammohan Naidu, and Kanakamedala Ravindrakumar, and took to her notice the arrest of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:20 PM, Tue - 26 September 23

New Delhi: Telugu Desam Party national general secretary Nara Lokesh has appealed to the President of India Droupadi Murmu to save democracy in Andhra Pradesh.

He met her here on Tuesdy along with TDP MPs Kesineni Nandi, Galla Jayadev, K. Rammohan Naidu, and Kanakamedala Ravindrakumar, and took to her notice the arrest of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. He briefed her on Jagan’s rule and suppression of the opposition parties in the state.

Later, talking to media persons, Lokesh said that he had informed the President of India of the atrocities against the Opposition in Andhra Pradesh since 2019 and gave details of the illegal arrests of TDP leaders on whom false cases were foisted.

“We have provided her all the evidence we have. They are sending people to prison for posts in social media. After it was announced yesterday that I would resume Yuvagalam padayatra, they implicated me in the inner ring road case today.

What have I to do with inner ring road, fiber grid, and skill development? I don’t know how they registered a case although there is no inner ring road,” he lamented.

The young TDP leader, who is son of Chandrababu Naidu, also said that he had met the opposition leaders in Delhi and informed them of the atrocities in Andhra Pradesh.

“I will certainly take the responsibility to give a return gift. This government is harassing us with false cases. It has no evidence with respect to the cases,” he stated.