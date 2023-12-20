President Droupadi Murmu praises Pochampally weavers

President of India Droupadi Murmu appreciated the Pochampally Ikat handloom weavers for passing on the art of weaving to the future generations and creating new trends in fashion designing

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:23 PM, Wed - 20 December 23

Yadadri-Bhongir: Stating that the art of weaving was part of the country’s culture and tradition, President of India Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday appreciated the Pochampally Ikat handloom weavers for passing on the art of weaving to the future generations and creating new trends in fashion designing.

Interacting with award-winning weavers at Pochampally, Murmu said the handloom sector was providing employment to 32 lakh families and products and designs of the weavers of Telangana had earned recognition at the international level. Weavers of Pochampally, Puttapaka, Gadwal, Siddipet and Warangal had a unique recognition due to the cloths produced by them.

Also Read 3D animated statue installed at accident-prone area in Sircilla

“Seeing the weaving of sarees in a unique style, I came to understand that art of weaving cloths was also part of the culture of the country. The Pochampally Ikat saree has received a Geographical Indicator (GI Status) and the small town was also selected as one of the best tourism villages by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO),” she added.

She expressed happiness for the weavers getting benefit from the Central-sponsored Scheme for Capacity Building in Textiles. She asked the weavers to utilize the schemes taken up by the government to improve their skills. She was also impressed with the zero carbon footprint and solar power utilization by weavers of Pochampally.

Ministers Thummala Nageshwar Rao and Seethakka were present.