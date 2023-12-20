3D animated statue installed at accident-prone area in Sircilla

In order to prevent road accidents, the district police have come up with an innovative concept and set up a statue with a 3D animated patrol car and Blue Colt constable

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:39 PM, Wed - 20 December 23

Superintendent of Police, Akhil Mahajan inaugurating the statue with 3D animated petro car and blue colt constable in Ragudu chowk in Sircilla on Wednesday.

Rajanna-Sircilla: In order to prevent road accidents, the district police have come up with an innovative concept and set up a statue with a 3D animated patrol car and Blue Colt constable.

As part of visible policing, the 3D animated statue was set up at the accident-prone Ragudu Chowrastha in Sircilla town. Superintendent of Police Akhil Mahajan unveiled the statue on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, the SP said such statues were usually used in other countries to prevent accidents. Informing that over-speeding was the main cause of accidents, he said 3D statues were being set up in the district to prevent accidents and to control overspeeding.

Also Read Life turns upside down for Pallavi Prasanth as police arrests him

This year, many accidents have happened at Ragudu Square in Sircilla town. So, a statue with the 3D animated patrol car and Blue Colt constable was installed so that those who overspeed and drive vehicles in an inebriated condition would see the statue from a distance and reduce the speed. Radium stickers have also been arranged so that the statue could be visible at night.

ASP Chandraiah, DSP Nagendrachari, CI Upender, Traffic SI Raju and others were present.