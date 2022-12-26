President Murmu reaches Hyderabad for five-day winter sojourn, leaves for Srisailam

This is Droupadi Murmu's first visit to Telangana after she was elected to the top post in July.

Photo: IANS.

Hyderabad: The President of India Droupadi Murmu arrived at Shamshabad Airport from New Delhi a few minutes ago for winter sojourn at Rashtrapati Nilayam from December 26 to 30.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Women and Child welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod received the President at the airport.

After arriving at the Shamshabad Airport, the President flew to Srisailam Temple in Andhra Pradesh to inaugurate projects related to the development of Srisailam Temple under PRASHAD scheme of Union Ministry of Tourism. She is likely to visit Sri Shivaji Spoorthy Kendram at Srisailam, before reaching to Rashtrapati Nilayam, Secunderabad around 4 pm.

She is likely to have dinner at Raj Bhavan hosted by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan in the evening.

On Tuesday, the President will address the students and faculty members of Keshav Memorial Educational Society in Hyderabad. Later, in the day, she will visit Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy to address the Officer Trainees of Indian Police Service (74th RR Batch). She will also inaugurate the Wide Plate Mill of Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI) at Hyderabad.

On Wednesday, the President will visit Sri Seetharama Chandra Swamyvari Devasthanam, Bhadrachalam and lay the foundation stone for the development of tourism infrastructure at Bhadrachalam Temple under PRASHAD scheme. She will also inaugurate Sammakka Saralamma Janjati Pujari Sammelan, organised by the Vanvasi Kalyan Parishad –Telangana as well as virtually inaugurate Eklavya Model Residential Schools of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs at Komaram Bheem Asifabad and Mahabubabad districts of Telangana.

Later, the President will visit Ramappa Temple in Warangal district where she will lay the foundation stones for development of tourism infrastructure at Ramappa Temple and restoration of Kameshwaralaya Temple.

The President will interact with the students and faculty members of G. Narayanamma Institute of Technology and Science (for Women) as well as students and staff of BM Malani Nursing College and Suman Junior College of Mahila Dakshata Samithi at Hyderabad on Thursday. On the same day, she will visit the Statue of Equality at Sriramnagaram, Shamshabad.

On Friday, the President will host veer naris and other dignitaries over a lunch at Rashtrapati Nilayam, before returning to Delhi.