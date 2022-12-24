Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions in view of President’s visit on Dec 26-27

Hyderabad Traffic Police have announced certain traffic restriction between Bollaram and Somajiguda on Monday and Tuesday

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:49 PM, Sat - 24 December 22

Hyderabad: In view of the visit of President Droupadi Murmu to the city, the Hyderabad Traffic Police have announced certain traffic restriction between Bollaram and Somajiguda on Monday and Tuesday.

On Monday, traffic congestion is expected from 3 pm to 10 pm on the routes of Hakimpet-Trimulgherry-Karkhana-Secunderabad Club-Tivoli-Plaza–Begumpet-Raj Bhavan Road-Somajiguda.

The police asked the commuters to choose alternate route by taking ORR from Shameerpet to Medchal and proceed via Kompally – Suchithra – Bowenpally – Tadbund – Lee Royal Palace – CTO (or) from Shameerpet take BITS, Hyderabad route and proceed to Keesara – Ghatkesar – Uppal/Nacharam – Tarnaka route.

Those coming from or going to Karimnagar route (Rajiv Rahadari) were advised to avoid JBS – Alwal route and instead take ORR – Medchal/Ghatkesar exit to reach Kompally/Uppal respectively.

On Tuesday, traffic congestion, is expected between 9 am and 12 noon, on Hakimpet – Trimulgherry – Karkhana – Secunderabad Club – Tivoli- Plaza – CTO – Paradise – Ranigunj – Karbala – Tank Bund – Liberty – Himayath Nagar Y Junction – Narayanguda cross road – YMCA route.

The general public were advised to choose alternative route by taking ORR from Shamirpet to Medchal and proceed via Kompally – Suchitra – Bowenpally – Tad Bund – Lee Royal Palace – CTO (or) from Shameerpet take BITS, Hyderabad route and proceed to Keesara – Ghatkesar – Uppal/ Nacharam – Tarnaka route.

Those who are coming from or going to Karimnagar route ( Rajiv Rahadari) are advised to avoid JBS – Alwal route and requested to take ORR – Medchal/ Ghatkesar exit to reach Kompaly/Uppal respectively. Tank Bund will be closed for general traffic during this time period.