President Murmu to felicitate Mukhra (K) sarpanch

Gadge Meenakshi, sarpanch of model village Mukhra (K) in Echoda mandal has been selected for a felicitation by the president of India Droupadi Murmu.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:25 PM, Mon - 27 February 23

Adilabad: Gadge Meenakshi, sarpanch of model village Mukhra (K) in Echoda mandal has been selected for a felicitation by the president of India Droupadi Murmu and Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for making the habitation open defecation free plus model, during Swachh Sujal Shakti Sammwan-2023 to be held in New Delhi on the account of International Women’s Day on March 8.

She was the only head of a rural civic body to have been chosen for the felicitation from Telangana.

Meenakshi attributed the recognition to innovative schemes and developmental activities being taken up by the State government. She said that the village was able to get many national awards and became a model gram panchayat with help of schemes such as Palle Pragati, Mission Bhageeratha, etc.,

She thanked villagers for extending their cooperation in effectively implementing initiatives of both State and Centre.