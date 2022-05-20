Preventing fire mishaps at home

Hyderabad: Fire accidents are unpredictable and can start suddenly and spread quickly, thus, damaging your home and material and additionally putting lives in danger. Fire accidents can be caused in a variety of ways, but there are a few simple tips one can follow to prevent them from happening.

One can always be cautious by following basic steps. If you have heaters installed make sure to keep the heaters well-guarded, especially open fires or you can buy portable heaters which come with a built-in guard that gives extra protection.

Make sure to keep portable heaters and candles away from furniture and curtains. There are chances for them to come in contact and start the fire at speed.

Fires mostly start in the kitchen and thus it is advisable to never leave a pan unattended and if there are children around keep matches and lighters out of reach of them.

Tips to follow

• If you are using a generator there are risks of carbon monoxide poisoning. Make sure you are using the generator wisely and keep an eye on it from time to time

• Make sure to turn off and unplug all unnecessary electrical equipment, before you leave your house for short term work or for vacation

• Make sure to turn off or disconnect any appliances (like sandwich maker, mixer grinder) or any electronics you were using when the power went out

• It is advisable to leave one light turned on so you know when the power comes back on

• Make sure to install some smoke detectors in the house

• If you have a multi-storey building, put a smoke detector on every level of your home

• Make sure to avoid unattended or careless use of candles

• If you have BBQ grills at home, keep those at least 10 feet from the house

• Try not to disable smoke detectors

• Avoid smoking indoors

