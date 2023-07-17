Prez Murmu asks Red Cross Society to work for eliminating misconceptions about blood donation

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday asked members of the Red Cross Society to work towards eliminating misconceptions surrounding blood donation and to connect people, especially the youth, with this noble cause.

By PTI Published Date - 02:58 PM, Mon - 17 July 23

At an event here, she said the Indian Red Cross Society meet around 10 per cent of India’s blood requirement through more than 100 blood donation centres and mobile campaigns across the country.

It is playing an excellent role by safely collecting blood for those in need and promoting the culture of voluntary blood donation, Murmu said.

The president urged members of the Red Cross Society to work for removing misconceptions related to blood donation and to connect people, especially the youth, with this noble social cause, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Presiding over the ceremonial session of the annual general meeting of the Indian Red Cross Society at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre, Murmu said philanthropy has been considered the most important human value in Indian tradition.

The Indian Red Cross is a voluntary humanitarian organisation having a network of over 1,100 branches throughout the country, providing relief in times of disasters while promoting health and care for vulnerable people and communities.

The president said the Red Cross has shown its commitment during natural disasters and health emergencies.

She appreciated all the members and volunteers of the society for their dedication and service to humanity, saying their compassion and selfless spirit towards human service inspire others.