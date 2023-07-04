Life of Alluri Sitarama Raju an inspiration for Statehood movement, says CM KCR

Sitarama Raju, who sought to set the land free from the British, had ignited a great spirit in the struggle for self-rule, said K Chandrashekhar Rao

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao Speaking at the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Alluri Sitaramaraju in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said on Tuesday that he had drawn much of his inspiration while leading the fight for Statehood from the patriotic songs that portrayed Alluri Sitarama Raju’s rebellion against the British Empire.

Speaking at the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Alluri Sitarama Raju here, he said the pronouncement that ‘Sambhavami Yuge..Yuge’ in the Bhagavad Gita holds ample relevance to the life of the great freedom fighter. Whenever virtue was undermined by oppression and cruelty, God manifests himself to reestablish the good and righteous. Alluri Sitarama Raju had waged the banner of revolt at the age of just 26 going all out to shake off the yoke of the British colonial rule for the sake of self rule.

Sitarama Raju, who sought to set the land free from the British, had ignited a great spirit in the struggle for self-rule. His name will remain forever in history along with those of great heroes like Bhagat Singh who fought for the freedom of the country.

The Chief Minister felicitated representatives of Kshatriya Seva Samiti, organizers of the 125th anniversary celebrations of Alluri Sitarama Raju on the occasion. He also felicitated President Droupadi Murmu, who was the chief guest at the celebrations. The President was accompanied by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy.

The Chief Minister was also felicitated by the organisers.

