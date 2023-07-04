CM KCR welcomes President Murmu at Hakimpet Air Force Station

The President arrived here to participate in the closing ceremony of the 125th birth anniversary of Alluri Sitarama Raju.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:07 AM, Tue - 4 July 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao accorded a warm welcome to President of India Droupadi Murmu at the Hakimpet Air Force Station here on Tuesday morning.

The President arrived here to participate in the closing ceremony of the 125th birth anniversary of Alluri Sitarama Raju.

Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav, C Malla Reddy, P Sabitha Indra Reddy, Satyavathy Rathod, Mohd Mahmood Ali, MP J Santosh Kumar, MLAs Jeevan Reddy, Kaleru Venkatesh, MLCs Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari, DGP Anjani Kumar and others were present