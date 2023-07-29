Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage to Imam Hussain

On this day, Muslims worldwide, particularly Shias, observe the death anniversary of Hussain in the Battle of Karbala, also known as "ashura," marking the 10th day of the Islamic month of Muharram.

By PTI Published Date - 11:30 AM, Sat - 29 July 23

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Imam Hussain on Saturday, saying his courage and commitment to the ideals of justice and human dignity are noteworthy.

“We recall the sacrifices made by Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS). His courage and commitment to the ideals of justice and human dignity are noteworthy,” Modi said on Twitter.