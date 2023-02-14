Prime Video greenlights ‘The Peripheral’ season 2

Prime Video announced it has ordered a second season of the sci-fi drama series ‘The Peripheral’, starring Chloë Grace Moretz, based on the best-selling novel of the same name by William Gibson.

Hyderabad: Prime Video announced it has ordered a second season of the sci-fi drama series ‘The Peripheral’, starring Chloë Grace Moretz, based on the best-selling novel of the same name by William Gibson. Season 1 debuted on the streaming platform on October 21, 2022. ‘The Peripheral’ is produced by Amazon Studios and Warner Bros Television, in association with Kilter Films.

“We are thrilled to continue the journey into season 2 and delve deeper into the incredible world that Gibson created,” said Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan of Kilter Films. “On behalf of Scott Smith, Vincenzo Natali, and the entire team, we’re grateful to our partners at Amazon and, most of all, to the fans.”

“William’s mind-bending story, in partnership with the brilliant minds of Scott, Jonathan and Lisa, produced an unforgettable journey for our global audience and we are thrilled with how they embraced the series,” said Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Amazon Studios.

‘The Peripheral’ centres on Flynne Fisher (Chloë Grace Moretz), a woman trying to hold together the pieces of her broken family in a forgotten corner of tomorrow’s America. Flynne is smart, ambitious, and doomed. She has no future; until the future comes calling for her. ‘The Peripheral’ is master storyteller William Gibson’s dazzling, hallucinatory glimpse into the fate of mankind — and what lies beyond.

Executive producers for ‘The Peripheral’ are creator and showrunner Scott B Smith (‘A Simple Plan’), director Vincenzo Natali (‘In the Tall Grass’), Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy (‘Westworld’), Athena Wickham (‘Westworld’), and Steven Hoban (‘In the Tall Grass’).