Binge-watch these 5 shows and movies on Prime Video this long weekend

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:58 PM, Sat - 22 October 22

Hyderabad: The festival of lights and binge-eating is here! As Diwali is approaching, all of us are in the festive mood and cannot wait to participate in the festivities with our friends and family. The celebration is incomplete without spending some quality time with your friends and family. What better way to organise a binge marathon and ring in the fervour of festivities with these 5 shows and movies on Prime Video.

Maja Ma

If you are a fan of a typical masala movie, watch Madhuri Dixit-starrer ‘Maja Ma’. Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film also stars Gajraj Rao, Barkha Singh, Srishti Srivastava and Ritwik Bhowmik. A perfect family entertainer for your Diwali binge-session, ‘Maja Ma’ is set against the celebratory backdrop of a traditional festival and a quintessential, colourful Indian wedding. This film is warm, funny, and light-hearted yet thought-provoking drama with unexpected twists and turns.

Four More Shots Please

Need some squad goals or looking to watch something with your gal-pals? Fret not, as Prime Video’s original series, ‘Four More Shots Please!’ is back with a new season right before your Diwali holidays. Dropped on October 21, the third season will follow the lives of four unapologetic women who live, love, make mistakes and learn along the way with each other’s support and will pick up from the dramatic cliffhanger of season 2. ‘Four More Shots Please!’ is a perfect binge fest for a pyjama night with your girl gang.

The Peripheral

For the fans of Sci-fi dramas, Prime Video brings you the adaptation of William Gibson’s popular novel, ‘The Peripheral’. The goosebumps-inducing series will take the audience through years from 2032 to 2099. Flynne Fisher (Chloe Grace Moretz) and her Marine veteran brother, Burton (Jack Reynor) unknowingly get involved in dangerous crimes through simulation games that are way too real. On a quest to earn money, the perils of technology makes them realise that there is too much on the line to lose.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Thriller? Suspense? Mystery? Adventure? Do not worry as this series has it all. The ‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ is an epic drama which is set thousands of years before the events of JRR Tolkien’s ‘The Lord of the Rings’. The ensemble cast of the old and new characters come together to fight the long-feared evil re-emerging in Middle Earth. With the breath-taking visuals and sound effects and power-packed performances, the series surely demands a binge-watching session with the ‘LOTR’ fandom.

Ammu

Love shouldn’t mean betrayal and marriage shouldn’t tolerate domestic violence. Prime Video’s first Telugu Original movie ‘Ammu’ is the story of a woman who has great determination and courage to fight back and protect herself from the domestic abuse meted out to her by her husband. The hard-hitting film stars Aishwariya Lekshmi, along with Bobby Simha and Naveen Chandra.

So, which one of these are you going to watch with the family?