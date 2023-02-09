Prime Video releases first-look trailer for ‘Die Hart’; new movie to premiere February 24

Hyderabad: The popular streaming platform Prime Video has released the official full-length trailer for the movie ‘Die Hart’, premiering exclusively on February 24 in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. The satirical action comedy follows Kevin Hart (‘Ride Along’, ‘Fatherhood’, ‘Me Time’) in his pursuit of a life-changing role.

‘Die Hart’, produced by Hart’s global media company Hartbeat, sees Kevin Hart playing a fictionalised version of himself, as he sets out to pivot from being pigeonholed as a comedy wingman to being taken seriously as an action movie star. Hart attends “action hero school” run by Ron Wilcox, played by John Travolta (‘Paradise City’, ‘Eye for an Eye’), where he attempts to learn the ropes on how to become one of the industry’s most coveted action stars.

Kevin Hart and John Travolta are joined by Nathalie Emmanuel (‘Game of Thrones’, the ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise), Josh Hartnett (‘Wrath of Man’, ‘Paradise Lost’), and Jean Reno (‘Call My Agent!’, ‘22 Bullets’). The movie is directed by Eric Appel (‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’) and written by Derek Kolstad (‘John Wick: Chapter 1, 2, and 3’).

‘Die Hart’ the movie features the original 10-episode series, re-imagined into a feature film format. Originally launched on Quibi in the US, the series scored an impressive Rotten Tomatoes score of 80%. Prime Video will now become the exclusive home of ‘Die Hart’ the movie, bringing the hilarious and iconic comedy performance of Hart and his co-stars to a worldwide audience.