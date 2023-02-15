Prime Volleyball League: Hemanth, Guru star in Black Hawks victory

By Upender Yellutla Published Date - 11:08 PM, Wed - 15 February 23

Hyderabad Black Hawks players celebrate a point against Kochi Blue Spikers.

Hyderabad: P Hemanth (17) and skipper Guru Prashanth (12) starred as Hyderabad Black Hawks began their home leg with an impressive 3-2 (15-13, 10-15, 15-13, 15-6, 13-15) victory over Kochi Blue Spikers in the Prime Volleyball League match at the GMC Balayaogi Stadium, Gachibowli, Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The Deccan team dominated the game from the beginning as they opened their account with a good smash from Vignesh Raj. The Hawks showed their dominance maintaining a three-point lead till technical time-out at 11-8 with their attacking from skipper Guru Prashanth, Trent O’Dea, and Hemanth. With the super point, Kochi reduced the lead to 10-11. Kochi then tied the score 13-all with Wlate’s smash. With Guru’s straight points by a super serve and super smash, Hyderabad won the first set 15-13.

Kochi bounced back in the second set as they got the better of Hyderabad 15-10. Kochi captain Vipul Kumar, who had played season one for Hyderabad, with his experience, changed their plan and broke the defense of Hyderabad. Hyderabad started the third set on high taking a two-point lead before Kochi’s Abhinav and Shubhaman’s attack.

After the technical time-out, Guru’s contactless smash gave Hyderabad a super point that helped them extend lead to three points at 13-10 and 15-3 win. Hemanth stole the show scoring eight points in a row to guide their side to home in the fourth set as they won with a set in spare. Kochi managed to bag a consolation win in the fifth set. With four points, Hyderabad are currently placed at the third place in the points table.