EME Club emerge champions at Hyderabad Black Hawks Volleyball championship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:03 PM, Tue - 20 December 22

EME Club defeated South Central Railways in the summit clash held at the Railway Sports Complex, Hyderabad on Sunday.

EME Club defeated South Central Railways 11-15, 15-14, 12-15, 15-13, 15-8 in the summit clash to clinch the title.

In the third place match, Super Volley Club beat 20 Mahar Infantry 15-14, 05-15, 15-13, 11-15, 15-12. Later, A Venkateshwar Reddy, Chairman of Sports Authority of Telangana State awarded the winners and runners-up trophies to the respective teams.

Results: Final: EME Club bt South Central Railways 11-15, 15-14, 12-15, 15-13, 15-8; Third Place match: Super Volley Club bt 20 Mahar Infantry 15-14, 05-15, 15-13, 11-15, 15-12; Semifinals: South Central Railways bt 20 Mahar Infantry 15-10, 15-7, 15-8; EME Club bt Super Volley Club 10-15, 15-10, 15-11, 15-10.