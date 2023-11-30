Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer ‘The Goat Life’ to release in theatres on April 10, 2024

After a decade-long endeavour, the greatest survival adventure, based on a true story, ‘The Goat Life’ is all set to release in theatres worldwide on April 10, 2024.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:56 PM, Thu - 30 November 23

Starring Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran, produced by Visual Romance, and directed by National Award winner Blessy, the film also features Hollywood actor Jimmy Jean-Louis, Amala Paul, Indian actor KR Gokul, and renowned Arab actors Talib al Balushi and RikAby in pivotal roles.

‘The Goat Life’ boasts of music direction and sound design by Academy Award winners AR Rahman and Resul Pookkutty respectively. The stunning visuals of the film have been shot by Sunil KS and it has been edited by Sreekar Prasad.

Based on the bestselling Malayalam novel ‘Aadujeevitham’, it is penned by noted writer Benyamin and it follows the true story of the life of a young man Najeeb, who, in the early ’90s, migrates from the lush green shores of Kerala in search of the fortunes in a land abroad.

Speaking about this Indian film which is made for a global audience, director, Blessy said, “The greatest challenge in front of me was that ‘The Goat Life’ is a subject with universal appeal and I would have to stay truthful to its narrative style. The novel is based on some real incidents and I want to captivate the viewers with each moment that something as unbelievable happened to someone. Truth has never been so much stranger than fiction. The scale of the movie demands to be felt within the confines of a theatre and we are excited to bring this magnum opus to audiences around the world.”

‘The Goat Life’ is all set to release in theatres in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.