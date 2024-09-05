Private bus rams into RTC bus at Armaghar ‘X’ roads; RTC bus driver injured

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 September 2024, 04:18 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Two buses – a private bus and a TGSRTC bus rammed into each other resulting in minor injuries to the driver of the RTC bus at Aramghar ‘x’ road in Rajendranagar on Thursday.

Police said, the incident occurred when the driver of the RTC bus took a diversion at the junction while, private bus driver who was driving the vehicle at quite a speed lost control of the wheel and rammed the other.

The injured driver was shifted to a private hospital in Rajendranagar. Rajendranagar police are investigating.