Private employee found dead under suspicious circumstances in Uppal

Police said that the deceased was found dead under suspicious circumstances amidst bushes adjacent to his hostel

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 September 2024, 04:02 PM

Hyderabad: A youth was found dead under suspicious circumstances in an open area near his hostel in Ramanthapur in Uppal on Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as D Ramu (23), a private employee, was staying at a men’s hostel.

Police said Ramu was found dead under suspicious circumstances amidst bushes adjacent to his hostel. His hostel mates found his body and alerted the hostel management and the police.

The Uppal police have booked a case of suspicion and are investigating the possible reason behind the death. Based on the autopsy report and further investigation, necessary action will be taken, they added.