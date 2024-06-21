Private schools draw flak for selling stationery at hefty prices in Mancherial

Mancherial: Recognized private schools are drawing flak for tying up with stationery shops to sell the textbooks and notebooks at exorbitant prices.

Student unions are alleging that the private schools are collecting commission from the shops and allowing them to sell the stationery for abnormal prices. They say that officials concerned are not focusing on the issue as they accept bribes from the schools. They cite orders of the government and high court in this regard.

“As per government order number 1, the schools are not allowed to sell the stationery on the school premises. Additionally, a High Court order stipulates that the schools should suggest at least three shops nearby to parents, providing a choice to them. But, these orders are openly flouted,” Chippakurthi Srinivas, a student union leader charged.

Vamshi, another student union leader said that the private institutions were roping in some popular stationery outlets to sell textbooks and notebooks by collecting around 30 per cent of commission. Any textbook costs somewhere between Rs 300 and Rs 700. Cost of notebooks is higher than normal prices. The nexus between the shops and the schools should be exposed, he opined.

Telangana Recognized Schools Management Association district president Vishnuvardhan Rao denied allegations and said that the schools advise shop names to parents. They recommend a particular shop for the convenience of the parents. They are not flouting norms of the government and orders of a court in this regard, he clarified.

However, parents are feeling the pinch of the hefty prices of stationery. “I spent Rs 5,000 to buy textbooks and notebooks to my son studying Class V at a private school as against Rs 4,000 charged last year,” Satish G, a parent from Chunnabattiwada regretted. Parents of studying grades Class VII, VIII, IX and X said that stationery was increasingly becoming unaffordable.

Parents regretted that the textbook and notebook prices have gone up by at least 20 per cent when compared to previous year, causing financial burden on them. They requested officials concerned to check the prices and take stringent action against errant managements.

When asked, District Educational Officer S Yadaiah said that action would be taken against the schools, if anyone lodged a complaint. He said steps were being taken to ensure the schools followed the norms in selling the textbooks and notebooks.