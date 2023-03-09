Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate Holi with Preity Zinta in LA

Preity Zinta took to Instagram, where she shared photos and videos of herself along with husband Gene Goodenough, and friends celebrating Holi at Priyanka and Nick's home in Los Angeles.

By IANS Published Date - 01:00 PM, Thu - 9 March 23

Mumbai: Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her American pop-star husband Nick Jonas celebrated Holi with Preity Zinta, her husband Gene Goodenough and friends in Los Angeles.

Preity took to Instagram, where she shared photos and videos of herself along with husband Gene, and friends celebrating Holi at Priyanka and Nick’s home in Los Angeles.

She shared a video featuring her, Gene, Priyanka and Nick along with some more friends drenched in colours.

She wrote in her caption, “Happy Holi everyone. What a fun day today turned out to be. Thank you Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas for being such gracious and fun hosts. Absolutely loved celebrating Holi with you guys. Thank God it was not raining and the sun was out. I’m sleeping like a baby tonight after all the dancing and yummy food.”

Priyanka too shared a wish for fans a happy Holi, and dropped a picture of herself and Nick Jonas from last year’s Holi celebration.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in 2018 in Rajasthan. The two welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via a surrogate last year in January.

Priyanka will be next seen in the Prime Video series ‘Citadel’.