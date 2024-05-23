Priyanka Chopra shines at Bvlgari event in Rome

The Bollywood icon dazzled in a shimmering black ensemble with a plunging neckline, adorned by an exquisite Bvlgari necklace.

By ANI Updated On - 23 May 2024, 11:59 AM

Rome: Global star Priyanka Chopra, brand ambassador for Bvlgari took Rome by storm as she attended a lavish event hosted by the luxury brand in the heart of the Eternal City.

The Bollywood icon made a stunning apperance in a shimmering black ensemble with a plunging neckline, accentuated by an exquisite Bvlgari necklace.

The event, which unveiled the Bvlgari Aeterna High Jewellery and High-End Watches collection for the first time, witnessed Priyanka Chopra exuding elegance and grace.

Sharing her latest look on Instagram, Priyanka captioned the post “In the heart of Rome. @bvlgari,” much to the delight of her millions of fans worldwide.

Priyanka’s attire for the evening was nothing short of spectacular.

As per the details shared by her stylist, Rebecca Corbin-Murray, the ‘Love Again’ actor donned a sleeveless black gown from the archives of the luxury fashion house Giorgio Armani, featuring halter straps, a plunging V neckline, a fitted bodice, and a figure-hugging skirt with a floor-length hem.

The gown, adorned with shimmering black sequins, epitomized evening glamour and sophistication.

Accessorizing her ensemble with finesse, Priyanka opted for black-tinted sunglasses from Bvlgari, complementing her look with black strappy stilettos and a selection of exquisite jewels from the renowned brand.

Her choice of accessories included a diamond choker with a blue sapphire gemstone, statement rings, teardrop earrings, and a dainty bracelet, adding a touch of opulence to her appearance.

For her makeup, Priyanka opted for a subtle yet glamorous look, with feathered brows, mauve lip shade, nude eye shadow, winged eyeliner, and a radiant highlighter.

Her side-parted loose locks styled in soft waves added the perfect finishing touch to her overall ensemble, exuding sophistication and charm.

Priyanka Chopra’s presence at the Bvlgari event not only captivated the attendees but also set social media abuzz with admiration and accolades.

The former Miss World stole everyone’s attention with her first look at the event as well.

Priyanka sported short hair and wore an off-shoulder cream and black dress. To elevate her ensemble, she wore a Serpenti

Aeterna necklace, which is the most extraordinary jewellery piece crafted and displayed by Bvlgari in all its history, as per an anonymous online fashion critic.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Priyanka recently wrapped shooting for the highly anticipated film ‘Heads Of State’. It is an upcoming action comedy featuring Idris Elba, John Cena, and Jack Quaid in key roles, under the direction of Ilya Naishuller.

Besides this, she recently announced her involvement in The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers.

Priyanka also announced her new film in collaboration with the production team of Barry Avrich’s new feature documentary ‘Born Hungry’ as a producer.

In Bollywood, she was last seen opposite Farhan Akhtar in ‘The Sky is Pink’, which was released in 2019. She has a film ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ lined up in her kitty. However, no update has been provided by director Farhan Akhtar since the film’s announcement in 2021.

Farhan earlier told Variety, “We just have issues with dates, and the actor’s strike that’s happened has put Priyanka’s dates into a huge tizzy with what can happen and what can’t, so I’ve started genuinely believing that that film now has a destiny of its own. It’ll happen when it has to, we’ll see.”

Priyanka was supposed to share screen space with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the film.