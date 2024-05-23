Priyanka Gandhi, Dimple Yadav to hold Varanasi roadshow May 25

UP Congress President and INDIA bloc candidate Ajay Rai announced, "Priyanka and Dimple will speak at a public rally in Kashi on May 25, focusing on women’s issues."

By IANS Updated On - 23 May 2024, 10:47 AM

Varanasi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi and Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav will hold a joint roadshow in support of the INDIA bloc candidate Ajay Rai in Varanasi on May 25.

The roadshow will start from the Seer Goverdhan area after the two leaders offer prayers at Ravidas temple.

Rai said that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and SP president Akhilesh Yadav are also expected to hold a roadshow in Varanasi on May 28 or 29. He said that the details are being finalised.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a third term from Varanasi which goes to polls on June 1 in the final phase of elections.