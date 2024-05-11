BJP a government for corporates, not poor, says Priyanka Gandhi

Addressing a public meeting at Tandur here on Saturday, Gandhi said the poor and middle class were forced to pay Adani and Ambani taxes.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 May 2024, 09:15 PM

Hyderabad: Slamming the BJP for neglecting the welfare of the poor and downtrodden, AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi said the BJP government worked for the corporates and was protecting their interests.

The BJP government had waived corporate loans worth Rs.16 lakh crore even when farmers were dying by suicide unable to pay loans of Rs.50,000 or Rs.1 lakh since they got no support from the government, she said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his cabinet colleagues do not seek votes in the name of development or list out their achievements, instead they instigate people and divide them on communal lines, she said. “BJP’s politics starts and ends with religion.

There is nothing left in their politics,” she said, adding that the BJP was misleading the people that the Congress was against religion and even alleging that Congress would loot properties from one community and distribute to the other.

“It is a sin to mislead people to secure power and change the Constitution in the name of democracy,” Gandhi said, stating that the people were vexed with the BJP and would not fall prey to their deceitful politics.

The saffron part, which boasted about getting back black money stashed in foreign banks, had instead committed the biggest scam in the form of electoral bonds.

Coming down heavily on Modi covering Congress schemes with his pictures and making claims of introducing new schemes, Priyanka Gandhi said: “Let Modiji and his cabinet colleagues dance to ‘Natu Natu’, you have got RRR – Rahul Gandhi and Revanth Reddy to work for your welfare and development…”