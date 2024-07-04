| New Ghmc Commissioner Amrapali Kata Inspects Areas Around Kukatpally

Checks status of sanitation efforts at Rythu Bazar, JNTU, Moosapet, Bharathnagar; asks officials to pay special attention to garbage vulnerable points

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 July 2024, 12:28 PM

GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata during the surprise inspection in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Hyderabad: Continuing her surprise inspections in Hyderabad, GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata on Thursday visited areas around Kukatpally.

She checked the status of sanitation efforts by the civic body at Rythu Bazar, JNTU, Moosapet and Bharathnagar.

She also instructed the officials and staff to ensure that the city’s streets were swept regularly and kept clean.

She told them to pay special attention to garbage vulnerable points.